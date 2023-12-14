Suspensions, rallies and lawsuits on tap for Mass. cannabis board Thursday

The Cannabis Control Commission is preparing for its final public meeting of the year on Thursday—and the cannabis industry is watching for several major issues to be addressed.
The commission is likely to have a busy day, with two more staff suspensions, a slate of highly-anticipated votes, a rally from an advocacy group and a hearing in the lawsuit filed by the CCC's suspended chair.
