Suspicious Death Investigation Underway in Poland, Maine

Police in Poland, Maine, are investigating what they described as a suspicious death, or deaths, Maine State Police said Wednesday.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department first responded to a home on Tripp Lake Road around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday for a welfare check. Maine State Police were called in after deputies determined they had a suspicious death investigation on their hands.

Very few details of the situation were immediately made public. Police say there is no known danger to the public at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department at 207-753-2599.