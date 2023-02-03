NH Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Neighbor

Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating the shooting death of an adult male on Friday morning in Berlin, New Hampshire.

Officials from the state attorney general's office said Berlin police responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired on Sullivan Street around 8:15 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, the found a outside the building suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old resident Christopher Veliz, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The attorney general's office said Friday night that Veliz's neighbor, 44-year-old Nomar Ramos-Rivera, had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

No additional information was released.