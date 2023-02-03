Local

New Hampshire

NH Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Neighbor

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. Friday in Berlin

By Matt Fortin

Working police lights
Getty Images

Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating the shooting death of an adult male on Friday morning in Berlin, New Hampshire.

Officials from the state attorney general's office said Berlin police responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired on Sullivan Street around 8:15 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, the found a outside the building suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old resident Christopher Veliz, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The attorney general's office said Friday night that Veliz's neighbor, 44-year-old Nomar Ramos-Rivera, had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No additional information was released.

More New Hampshire News

MANCHESTER Feb 2

20-Year-Old Arrested After Argument Turns Physical at Manchester Shelter

New Hampshire Feb 2

Pickup Slams Into NH Police Cruiser on Scene of Crash Investigation, Troopers Say

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us