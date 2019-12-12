Local
suspicious death

‘Suspicious Death’ Under Investigation in Burlington, Mass.

Authorities discovered the bodies of an 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man in the basement of a home

police-lights-day-shutterstock_143047039
FILE - Shutterstock

Authorities are investigating what they called the suspicious death of an 18-year-old woman after her body was found in a Burlington, Massachusetts home along with the body of a 20-year-old man.

Burlington police discovered the bodies in the basement after responding to a 911 call from a home located at McCafferty Way at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement, Thursday.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the man's death was not suspicious, Ryan's office said.

Local

fatal fire 4 hours ago

Fire at Great Barrington Apartment Complex Claims 2nd Victim

cold case 1 hour ago

DNA Leads to Charges for Inmate in 1980 Boston Rape, Killing

The man and woman knew each other, according to the statement.

No further details were immediately available. An investigation remained ongoing.

This article tagged under:

suspicious deathburlington
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us