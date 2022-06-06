Suspicious Death Under Investigation in Springfield, Vermont

A man's body was found on the side of the road in Springfield, Vermont Monday and Vermont State Police say they are investigating the situation as a suspicious death.

Police said someone who lives in the area saw the man's body off Greeley Road, near Spencer Brook, around noon and reported it to Springfield police. State police were called to assist.

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office will determine cause and manner of death.

The victim was not publicly identified pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

More details were not immediately available.