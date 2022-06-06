Local

Vermont

Suspicious Death Under Investigation in Springfield, Vermont

Police say the man's body was found off Greeley Road around noon on Monday

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC

A man's body was found on the side of the road in Springfield, Vermont Monday and Vermont State Police say they are investigating the situation as a suspicious death.

Police said someone who lives in the area saw the man's body off Greeley Road, near Spencer Brook, around noon and reported it to Springfield police. State police were called to assist.

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office will determine cause and manner of death.

The victim was not publicly identified pending notification of next of kin.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

More details were not immediately available.

More Vermont news

gas prices 1 hour ago

Vt. Travel Sector Optimistic for Strong Season, Despite High Gas Prices

burlington 8 hours ago

Bystander in Yard Wounded in Vermont Shooting

Lake Champlain Jun 5

Vermont Officials to Rebury Remains of War of 1812 Veterans

This article tagged under:

VermontVermont State PoliceSpringfieldsuspicious death
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us