Local

New Hampshire

Suspicious Device Near Manchester, NH, High School Prompts Evacuations

The device was found on the Beech Street side of the school, Manchester police said

By Asher Klein

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

A bomb squad was investigating a suspicious device found near a high school in Manchester, New Hampshire, Monday that prompted buildings in the area to be evacuated, police said.

Police shut down streets near Central High School as well after the device was reported to police about 12:35 p.m., Manchester police said. The device was found on the Beech Street side of the school.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The scene is active and police urged people to stay away from the area.

Local

Boston Red Sox 50 mins ago

Red Sox-Twins Game in Minnesota Postponed After Fatal Police Shooting

Johnson & Johnson 1 hour ago

Baker Calls for More ‘Predictability' From Feds on Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Earlier, Manchester police had said on social media only that there was police activity in the area that left some roads closed.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMANCHESTERCentral High Schoolsuspicious devicebomb squad
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us