Suspicious Device Near Manchester, NH, High School Prompts Evacuations

A bomb squad was investigating a suspicious device found near a high school in Manchester, New Hampshire, Monday that prompted buildings in the area to be evacuated, police said.

Police shut down streets near Central High School as well after the device was reported to police about 12:35 p.m., Manchester police said. The device was found on the Beech Street side of the school.

The scene is active and police urged people to stay away from the area.

Earlier, Manchester police had said on social media only that there was police activity in the area that left some roads closed.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.