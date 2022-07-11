Local

Vermont

Suspicious Discovery in Bird House Temporarily Closes Vt. Train Tracks

Freight rail traffic was closed for about two hours in a community south of Burlington

By Jack Thurston

Vermont State Police

Freight rail traffic through Charlotte, Vermont was halted temporarily Monday morning, following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Vermont State Police say an item that resembled a grenade was located in a bird house near the train tracks on Ferry Road, forcing train traffic through the community south of Burlington to be put on hold.

The bomb squad responded and determined the object wasn’t really a grenade, and did not contain the fusing system typical of a grenade. Instead, police said it was preliminarily determined to be a plastic remnant of a used, consumer-grade firework – which no longer posed any serious danger. The object will be disposed of, police added.

Freight traffic started rolling again on the tracks after about two hours, VSP said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

VermontCharlottetrains
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us