Suspicious envelope sent to Bernie Sanders' office in Vermont

Sen. Bernie Sanders' office in Vermont reportedly received a suspicious envelope containing an unidentified powder Wednesday morning.

MyNBC5 in Vermont reported that an employee of the senator's Burlington office notified the Burlington Emergency Communications Center about the incident around 10 a.m.

The area was evacuated as police and fire crews responded alongside the Vermont Hazardous Materials Team, which determined the powder was not hazardous.

At least one employee came into contact with the substance, according to the news station. Sanders was not in Burlington at the time.

"Today, our Vermont office received a letter containing an unidentified substance," Sanders' office told WPTZ in a statement. "We followed standard procedure and the substance was subsequently identified as a harmless powder. I want to thank the local, state and federal first responders and law enforcement agencies for their quick and effective response. They did a great job and we are grateful for their service."