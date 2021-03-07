Suspicious Man Approached 2 Boys Near Elementary School in Georgetown: Police

A suspicious man approached two boys near an elementary school in Georgetown, Massachusetts, police said Saturday.
Georgetown police say they are investigating after it was reported a man approached the boys in the area of the Penn Brook School driveway around 2:40 p.m. on Friday.
The man was reported to be driving a black sedan, police said.
Local
Anyone who has a camera that points toward Elm Street is asked to check for footage that might show two youths running and/or a small black car in the area.
Anyone with information can contact detectives at 978-352-5700.