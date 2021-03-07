Local

Georgetown

Suspicious Man Approached 2 Boys Near Elementary School in Georgetown: Police

Georgetown police say they are investigating a report of a man approaching two boys in the area of the Penn Brook School driveway on Friday, around 2:40 p.m.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC 5 News

A suspicious man approached two boys near an elementary school in Georgetown, Massachusetts, police said Saturday.

The man was reported to be driving a black sedan, police said.

Anyone who has a camera that points toward Elm Street is asked to check for footage that might show two youths running and/or a small black car in the area.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 978-352-5700.

