Recent fires in Mass. under investigation as suspicious

In cities and towns across Massachusetts, officials have been warning that people intentionally starting fires has been a problem.

Some of those fires have prompted offers of rewards for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible.

Here's more on the fires, which authorities have drawn no connection between.

In Southbridge, police and fire officials said Wednesday that a blaze that displaced a dozen families from two buildings on Union Street was intentionally set.

Neighbors said at the time they spotted someone suspicious on surveillance cameras, and authorities are now looking for a reward.

About 30 residents were displaced by a fire that damaged two buildings in Southbridge, Massachusetts, overnight.

In Chelsea, investigators now believe a vacant warehouse fire on Forbes Street last month was also suspicious, started by some form of human activity.

The chief saying residents reported hearing people inside and kids running away, while State Fire Marshal Jon Davine noted that it was "extremely fortunate that no one was hurt – or worse" given that people were present.

In Brockton, human activity has been cited as a factor in several fires, including one on Legion Parkway Saturday where people are believed to have been squatting inside a vacant building.

“They seek shelter, trying to get out of the elements, and they come up with some creative ways to stay warm," Brockton Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Marchetti said. "Unfortunately, those ways aren’t very safe and we’ve had some significant fires just recently in vacant buildings.”

Brockton's fire chief tells NBC10 Boston there were no injuries reported.

The department is asking people who own vacant buildings to secure them, especially as the temperatures drop.

Massachusetts' Arson Watch Reward Program offers up to $5,000 for information relating to arson.