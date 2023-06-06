SUV carrying Boston Mayor Michelle Wu involved in crash

A car carrying Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was involved in a crash Tuesday, according to her office.

The mayor's office confirmed she was a passenger at the time of the crash and said no one was seriously hurt.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hyde Park Avenue and Blakemore Street in Roslindale.

Video shows a black SUV with police lights on coming around the corner as cars move in the other direction. A car in the right lane stops, but another in the left lane keeps going and collides with the SUV.

Boston police are investigating, which is standard for crashes involving department vehicles, a spokesperson noted.

No other details were immediately available.