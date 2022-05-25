SUV Crash Near Boston Police Headquarters Leaves 4 Hurt

A serious SUV crash outside of Boston police headquarters Wednesday afternoon sent four people to hospitals.

Police released few details about the crash, saying only in a tweet that two vehicles collided near Ruggles and Tremont streets in Roxbury. Their headquarters is at the intersection, whcih is close to the Ruggles MBTA station.

Boston EMS confirmed that four people were hospitalized from the crash, but didn't provide more information, including the conditions of the injured people.

Video from the scene showed the two crashed SUVs, at least one person being taken away on a stretcher and a large number of emergency responders.

NBC Boston has reached out to police for more information.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.