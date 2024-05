An SUV with two children inside crashed through a fence and into a lacrosse field in Cohasset, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Cohasset police say the driverless SUV went into a field at Cohasset Middle School.

Authorities say the coaches did a good job getting small kids out of the way of the vehicle.

There were no injuries reported.

