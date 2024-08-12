SUV flips over in Westborough crash; multiple injuries reported

Multiple injuries were reported Monday night in Westborough, Massachusetts, where an SUV appeared to have flipped over and landed on a lawn.

The Westborough Fire Department posted a traffic alert just after 9 p.m. and said people should expect delays in the area of Route 9 eastbound at Park Street.

Only one Westborough medic unit was available so mutual aid is responding from Southborough, the fire department said. There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries, or the number of people injured.

** Traffic Alert ** Westborough Firefighters are working a crash with multiple injuries on Route 9 eastbound at Park Street. Only one Westborough Medic Unit available. Mutual aid responding from Southborough. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/r4V6739sBK — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) August 13, 2024

Further information has not been released at this time.