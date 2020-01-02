Local
seekonk

SUV Hits 3 Women in Seekonk Parking Lot, 1 Pinned Underneath: Report

NBC10 Boston

Three women were reportedly hurt Thursday afternoon when police say a man backed up his vehicle into them in a parking lot in Seekonk, Massachusetts.

The crash happened in a shopping plaza on Highland Avenue just before 2 p.m. One victim was pinned underneath the vehicle until she could be freed by rescue crews, police told WJAR-TV.

NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger showed a couple of tow trucks removing two vehicles from the parking lot. One had a blown-out rear-view windshield.

Local

Psychic scam 46 mins ago

Mass. Palm Reader Stole Over $70,000 From Client in Exorcism Scheme, Police Say

forecast 2 hours ago

More Mild Temperatures, Rain Moves Into Region Friday

Police said the crash appeared to be an accident, WJAR reported.

The conditions of the victims remain unclear.

This article tagged under:

seekonkMassachusettspedestrian crash
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us