SUV hits commercial building in Quincy; crews assessing damage

By Matt Fortin

Quincy Police Department

An SUV hit a building in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning, according to emergency officials in the city.

The crash happened at a building on Adams Street at around 8:40 a.m., according to the Quincy Fire Department.

Aerial footage of the scene showed a silver SUV that appeared to have hit the side of the building, leaving damage to the structure. The video showed someone reversing the SUV from where it crashed.

The address of the building is listed as being home to several businesses, including a daycare and dance studio.

Everyone in the building has been evacuated and is reported to be safe, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Crews are working to assess the damage to the building.

