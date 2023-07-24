SUV slams into Groveland senior living complex, sending 2 to hospital

An SUV slammed into a senior living community building in Groveland, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Two people were taken to the hospital — the driver and a person inside the building — at Nichols Village, according to Groveland public safety officials. A third person who lives inside the building was treated at the scene.

Footage from the scene shows the vehicle lodged in the side of a building.

Crews respond to Nichols Village in Groveland after a car went into the building. Waiting to hear about any injuries. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/4LWm76ow6H — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) July 24, 2023

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Nichols Village for information.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.