SUV slams into Groveland senior living complex, sending 2 to hospital

Footage from the scene shows the vehicle lodged in the side of a building

By Asher Klein

An SUV that crashed into a building at Nichols Village, a retirement community in Groveland, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 24, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

An SUV slammed into a senior living community building in Groveland, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Two people were taken to the hospital — the driver and a person inside the building — at Nichols Village, according to Groveland public safety officials. A third person who lives inside the building was treated at the scene.

Footage from the scene shows the vehicle lodged in the side of a building.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Nichols Village for information.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

