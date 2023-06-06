SUV smashes front door of Newburyport dental office

An SUV crashed into a dental office at a Newburyport, Massachusetts, shopping plaza Tuesday.

A person inside the office at Port Plaza on Storey Avenue was hut by the vehicle but didn't want to be taken to a hospital. The driver of the SUV, who is 77, was hospitalized but is expected to survive, according to city police and fire officials.

The red vehicle crashed through the front door of the building, according to an image of the scene officials shared.

There was no structural damage to the building, officials said. Police will seek to suspend the license of the driver, who wasn't identified.