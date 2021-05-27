Local

investing

Suze Orman: Here's How You Should Calculate Your Net Worth

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Suze Orman

If you want security in life, you need money.

At least that's what financial expert Suze Orman has told her followers for years.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The podcast host recommends that anybody who is worried about their net worth should start by looking into how much money they need to maintain their lifestyle every month.

Local

Boston Bruins 1 hour ago

Bruins vs. Islanders Schedule: Here's When Game 1 Will Start, and Where to Watch

online gaming 1 hour ago

Governor Lamont Signs Online Gaming, Sports Wagering Legislation

Once you have that number, you'll need to answer two more questions to find your worth. Check out this video to learn the three questions you need to answer for financial security.

More from Invest in You:
How 3 millennials started a hard seltzer brand while working full-time jobs
These trucking companies are offering full benefits and $50,000 pay to attract new talent
How much you need to invest each month to save $2 million by the time you turn 40

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financesavingsretirementInvestment strategy
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us