Swampscott chiropractor pleads guilty to indecent assault on patients

A chiropractor who owned a practice in Swampscott, Massachusetts, has pleaded guilty to indecent assault of three patients.

Ilan Amar, 50, is the owner of A Touch of Health Chiropractic, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. He pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery and three counts of open and gross lewdness last week.

Amar was first arrested in 2022. The charges stem from reports from three victims who said they were assaulted at his practice.

“Those seeking treatment in a healthcare setting are often at their most vulnerable, placing the utmost trust in the provider. The defendant chose to take advantage of and violate that trust. The victims in this case showed tremendous courage in coming forward to ensure the defendant would be unable to do this to anyone else," District Attorney Paul Tucker wrote in a media release.

Amar was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, with two years served. Upon probation, he will need to register as a sex offender, stay away from his victims and cannot work in health care.