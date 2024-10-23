Swampscott man meets good Samaritan who saved his life

A Swampscott, Massachusetts, man who nearly lost his life met the people who saved it on Wednesday.

In mid-August, Tom Creamer and his wife Mary were wrapping up a busy day of errands.

“She wanted to go home but I had a letter to mail," Creamer explained.

He walked to the Swampscott Post Office to mail his letter, and that's all he remembers.

“I don’t remember much of that day but it was a bit of closure to know where I fell to see that I almost made it into the post office to get that letter mailed," he said.

Creamer collapsed. He was unconscious and unresponsive. That's when Kate Sheer noticed him on the ground

“It was kind of a shock. I didn’t really know what to do," she said.

Sheer began performing CPR before paramedics arrived.

“I was really scared but I felt like things were going to be OK," she said.

Officer Michael Kenyon arrived first.

“When I arrived on scene, he wasn’t breathing and had a very, very faint pulse.”

Moments later, the fire department arrived and continued lifesaving measures. It's a moment two strangers, bonded through an emergency, will never forget.

“I’m so thankful that everything turned out as it did. Honestly," Sheer said.

“I appreciate everything that you’ve done because if it wasn’t for the Good Samaritan in you and starting the process with the chest compressions, I probably wouldn’t have made it," Creamer told Sheer.