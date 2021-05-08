Swan Boat Rides Open at Boston Public Garden

The iconic Swan Boats have reopened for the 2021 season at the Boston Public Garden after the coronavirus pandemic forced the attraction to remain closed in 2020.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey is scheduled to join others at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Boston Public Garden Lagoon to mark the reopening.

From May 8 unti mid-June, the Swan Boats will only operate Fridays thru Sundays. The attraction will not take reservations. Tickets can be purchased at the Swan Boat dock prior to boarding the boat.

Masks are required and the number of passengers on each boat will be limited to maintain safety.