Swan Boats Returning to Boston Next Month

The Boston Public Garden’s famous Swan Boats, which took last summer off because the pandemic, are returning next month.

The 2021 season will open May 8, acting Mayor Kim Janey said in a statement Thursday. Masks will still be required, and passengers will be safely spaced both in line and on the vessels themselves.

The Paget family, which has run the iconic Boston tradition since 1877, said last summer was the first time the entire season had been canceled.

Each Swan Boat weighs 3 tons fully laden and is powered by the driver using a foot-propelled paddle wheel.