Swansea Police Seek 16-Year-Old Reported Missing Tuesday

Police in Swansea, Massachusetts, said Tuesday night they were searching for a teenager reported missing earlier in the evening.

The Swansea Police Department said 16-year-old Aaron Cornielle was reported missing from a home on Main Street around 7:30 p.m., noting that he may have left as early as 6:30 p.m.

Cornielle is described as being about 5'11 and 160 pounds with braided hair.

When he was last seen, police said Cornielle was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Cornielle was on foot when he left and may have headed toward Fall River, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-674-8464.