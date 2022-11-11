Swansea Teen Killed in Crash Mourned at Vigil

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday night in Swansea, Massachusetts, to mourn a teenager killed last week in a car crash.

Seventeen-year-old Ethan Kielec of Swansea died Friday night after crashing into a fire hydrant and a utility pole on Marvel Street, police said. A passenger, also 17, was injured and taken to a local hospital.

Kielec was a dedicated Boy Scout in Troop 303. His father, Matthew, is the scoutmaster.

"My first thought was, 'Oh my god, how am I going to handle this?'" Matthew Kielec said.

He was joined by many community members Thursday night at Swansea Veterans Memorial Park, where a candlelight vigil was held for his son.

"I know it's going to be a long healing process," Matthew Kielec said. "I hope that what we've done tonight has helped some of the other members of the town."

"This is a kid that makes a difference, OK. He makes the world a better place," said Bob Flynn, who has been involved in scouting for more than 40 years. "There is now a hole in the fabric of mankind. And his hole is a lot bigger than what most people leave."

Authorities said last week they were investigating the cause of the crash.