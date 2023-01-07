Swampscott Residents Find Swastika Spray Painted on Sidewalk: ‘Really Upsetting'

Police are investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti that was discovered spray painted on a sidewalk in Swampscott, Massachusetts.

The Swampscott Police Department says the incident occurred Friday afternoon on a sidewalk in the area of Redington Street and Forest Avenue. Video from the scene showed several white markings on both the sidewalk and street where the two roads meet.

According to police, a swastika was spray painted with white paint, and a vehicle in the immediate area had a white line spray painted down the side of it.

Swampscott residents are being asked to review any home camera footage from 2-6 p.m. Friday to see if it can help police identify anyone involved.

Police say evidence was also recovered at the scene that could help them ID whoever is responsible.

One resident said in a Facebook post that swastikas were spray-painted on two driveways across the street from her that middle school kids pass by every day.

"Unfortunately our Ring cam only goes off if someone comes onto our porch and it didn't catch anything," Karen Kenney wrote in the Swampscott Nest group. "Really upsetting.“

A civil rights officer for the police department informed religious partners in the community about the incident.

"I have a lot of friends that are Jewish and it’s obviously very upsetting to the community,” one person told NBC10 Boston on Saturday night.

According to police, the department of public works has since removed the swastika.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police department at 781-595-1111.