Sweetgreen opening new location at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham

A Sweetgreen location in Bethesda, Maryland.
Jeffrey MacMillan | Getty Images

A chain of dining spots known for its healthy options is getting ready to open its first location on the South Shore.

According to a press release, Sweetgreen will be opening in Hingham on November 4, moving into a space at the Derby Street Shops just off Route 3. Once it debuts, it will join more than 20 others in Massachusetts, and its menu will include such options as salads, warm bowls, protein plates, kombucha, and more

The website for the Sweetgreen chain can be found at https://www.sweetgreen.com

