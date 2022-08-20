Swimmer Dead Following Possible Drowning at Profile Falls in New Hampshire

A possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol prompted an emergency response from several New Hampshire agencies Saturday afternoon, according to police.

New Hampshire State Police got a call around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, and once first responders arrived, witnesses said a male was swimming in the falls and went underwater, according to a news release from the Marine Patrol division of New Hampshire State Police.

He was brought to shore by friends and other swimmers, including an off-duty nurse, according to police. CPR was performed on him, but he was pronounced dead at around 1 p.m., police said.

Police have not released the victim's name yet. An investigation into the possible drowning is ongoing. Anyone who saw what happened should get in touch with Marine Patrol Sergeant Nicholas Haroutunian at Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov or (603) 227-2112 with New Hampshire State Police.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is the second drowning that NBC10 Boston has reported on in New Hampshire on Saturday.