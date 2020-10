A swimmer has died after being pulled from the Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

A man was rescued from the water by a citizen and brought to the Newell Boathouse to be treated by Cambridge EMS, according to state police.

Authorities later confirmed that the man had been pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth's Hospital.

The man was identified as a 68-year-old from Brookline, but his name was not released.

No further information was immediately available.