A swimmer went missing near a pond on Martha's Vineyard Monday, then was flown to a hospital after being found, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The swimmer's condition wasn't shared by the Coast Guard.

The swimmer had gone missing near Tisbury Great Pond, a salt pond in West Tisbury. A Coast Guard helicopter crew had found the swimmer and took them to Martha's Vineyard Hospital, the agency said.

More information wasn't immediately available.