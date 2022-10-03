Sysco Boston Strike Ongoing as Union Workers Demand Better Wages, Benefits

Union workers at the largest food service distributor in New England are still on strike Monday morning, after walking off the job over the weekend.

Over 300 Sysco Boston union employees walked out.

Early Monday morning, drivers at the Sysco Warehouse in Plympton, Massachusetts were taunting the fill-in, non-union drivers who were trying to make deliveries.

The striking workers, members of Teamsters Local 643, say they're on the picket line over contract negations. Drivers say the company is profitable and they want a better deal when it comes to wages, pension and health insurance.

"We want the Teamster healthcare, we want it to be company contributed," Sysco Foods driver Trevor Ashley said. "This company made millions of dollars every year is no reason the pension and good quality healthcare for us so that we can survive in this world these days."

Sysco Boston told NBC10 Boston in a statement that the company "respects and cares about our associates" and "offered wage increases of 25% over the life of the contract and 7% in Year 1."

The company's Plympton warehouse carries nearly 13,000 products for restaurants and food service customers.

Customers who use Sysco could be in danger of running low or out of products. Our crew spoke with a couple of Cumberland Farms locations that said they haven't run out of products, but likely will soon.