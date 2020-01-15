Local
Keene

‘System Error’ Could Cause High Carbon Monoxide Levels in Keene, NH, Officials Warn

By Young-Jin Kim

78100245
Getty Images

PROVO, UT – JANUARY 16: In this photo illustration, a Nest smoke and carbon monoxide detector installed in a home is seen on January 16, 2014 in Provo, Utah. Google bought Nest, a home automation company, for $3.2 billion taking Google further into the home ecosystem. (Photo illustration by George Frey/Getty Images)

Officials in Keene, New Hampshire warned residents that a "system error" at a distribution plant could lead to high carbon monoxide levels inside buildings.

The Keene Public Works department said in a Twitter message to Liberty Utilities customers the error "caused the possibility" for appliances and heaters to produce high carbon monoxide levels.

If high levels of carbon monoxide are detected, residents should evacuate and call 911, the department said.

The Keene fire department said it was working with the utility to check on customers to ensure their homes did not have high levels.

