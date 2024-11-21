Man airlifted after pedestrian crash in Taunton

A man was flown to a local hospital Wednesday after he was struck by a car in Taunton, Massachusetts, according to police, who asked anyone who may be able to help identify the victim to contact detectives.

Taunton police say they responded to the area of 11 Court Street around 5:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian and arrived to find a seriously injured man who had been struck by a Nissan Altima.

The unidentified pedestrian was taken by MedFlight to the hospital. Police believe he is approximately 60-70 years old and say he may be a member of the homeless population.

The Nissan driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said. There was no immediate word if any charges would be filed in this incident.

Taunton police are investigating this crash, and ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 508-821-1475.

​