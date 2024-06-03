Taunton crossing guard arrested after physical altercation at high school

A crossing guard in Taunton, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday after he allegedly physically assaulted a woman on high school grounds.

Taunton Public Schools said in a statement to NBC10 Boston that they are aware of the physical altercation that occurred on June 3 involving the crossing guard.

Following the incident, the crossing guard was terminated, effective immediately, and is no longer an employee of Taunton Public Schools, the district said.

Taunton police confirmed they are investigating the incident and said officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to Taunton High School, located at 50 Williams Street, for a report of a disturbance involving a Taunton School District crossing guard and occupants of a motor vehicle.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

As a result of their on-scene investigation, police say the crossing guard, identified as 68-year-old Louis Chaves, of Taunton, was arrested. He was arraigned later Monday in Taunton District Court on three counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors argued in court that the incident happened in the roadway at Taunton High School. The victim told police that Chaves "beat me with a stop sign stick."

The woman claims that she was going through an intersection when she had to sneeze, so she stopped her car to get a tissue in the middle of the intersection, prosecutors said. Chaves allegedly yelled at her to keep driving, so the woman yelled back, at which point Chaves allegedly put the stop sign stick through the vehicle's window and started waving it at her in the car.

As Chaves was allegedly swinging the stop sign stick in the vehicle, it struck the victim's young daughter in the arm. The girl told police that Chaves was trying to hit her mother, according to prosecutors.

When the woman got out of her vehicle to confront Chaves, he allegedly attacked her, threw her to the ground, kicked and dragged her. She had lacerations on her arm, and one of her flip flops was in the middle of the roadway, prosecutors said.

Chaves was getting a court-appointed attorney and he's due back in court on Aug. 8 for a pretrial hearing. He was ordered to stay away from the victim.