Taunton man charged with murder in Cape Cod stabbing

Nineteen-year-old Milteer Hendrix died after being stabbed Saturday in Falmouth, Massachusetts; 22-year-old Adrian Black has been arrested on a murder charge

By Mike Pescaro and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A Massachusetts man has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old who was stabbed this weekend on Cape Cod.

The stabbing happened Saturday afternoon at the Gosnold Grove Apartments on East Falmouth Highway in Falmouth.

The victim, identified Monday as Milteer Hendrix of Falmouth, was taken to Falmouth Hospital before being airlifted to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. He was pronounced dead Sunday morning, according to the office of Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois.

Prosecutors said Monday that 22-year-old Adrian Black of Taunton had been arrested on charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Black is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Falmouth District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

