Taunton Man Killed When Family Member’s BMW Accidentally Runs Him Over

A Taunton man was run over by a family member's BMW Saturday afternoon in what authorities described as an accident that came about while the man was inspecting the vehicle.

Alan Moreau was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

A family member was driving the BMW back to Taunton from a Fall River tow shop, and being followed by Moreau, who'd driven them to the tow shop in a Kia, prosecutors said. While driving the BMW, the family member pulled over because he believed that the vehicle's bumper was rubbing against a tire.

Moreau pulled his vehicle over as well and asked what was wrong, according to the prosecutors. The two men got underneath the BMW and worked on it.

The family member, whom prosecutors didn't name, got back into the BMW and, assuming that Moreau had already gotten back into his own car, began to drive away, a news release said. He immediately felt that he had run something over, and when he got out to check, discovered that he ran over Moreau.

Witnesses on scene told police a similar story in statements to the police, according to prosecutors' news release. There was no evidence that the family member was using his cell phone or intoxicated "in any way."

No foul play is expected and no criminal charges have been filed, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.