Taunton mayor reunited with missing daughter

By Evan Ringle

Officials say the daughter of Taunton's mayor, Shaunna O'Connell has been found safe after being reported missing on Wednesday, June 14.

O'Connell's 18-year-old daughter was reported missing early Wednesday morning in Hilliard, Ohio, where she was staying as a patient at Evoke Wellness Ohio for mental health treatment, according to officials.

Police say they found the mayor's daughter at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. According to the mayor's Facebook account, her daughter, Riley is currently at a hospital in Ohio where she is receiving medical attention.

