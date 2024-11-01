Taunton

2 convicted of murder in deadly 2019 Taunton stabbing, robbery

By Thea DiGiammerino

Two men have been convicted of murder after a deadly armed robbery in Taunton, Massachusetts, in 2019.

Jerome Middleton of Fall River, and Khaylon Cruz of New Bedford, were convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery for the death of Taunton resident Justin Paulo in January 2019, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

The DA says that Paulo was stabbed and robbed of his gold chain in a yard on Wilson Street on Jan. 5, 2019.

The 31-year-old died from his injuries at Rhode Island Hospital.

Middleton and Cruz were captured on home surveillance footage during what prosecutors described as a brutal attack. A knife recovered at the scene had Middleton's DNA on it, according to the DA. Both were arrested in the days after the killing.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20 in Fall River Superior Court.

