Taunton Police Patrolman John Borges died Thursday after battling COVID-19, Chief Edward J. Walsh announced in a written statement.

Borges was a 20-year veteran of the Taunton Police Department, according to the statement. He was a search manager for the SEMLEC Search and Rescue Team, a lead trainer for the Massachusets Emergency Managment Agency and active with the Civil Air Patrol.

According to Walsh, Borges loved being a police officer and deeply cared about the community he served.