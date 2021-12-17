Local

Massachusetts

Taunton School Staff Member on Leave Over Alleged Use of Racial Slur

A staff member at Taunton Public Schools is accused of using a racial slur while speaking to a student, Superintendent John Cabral said

By Mike Pescaro

school lockers generic
Getty Images

A school staff member in Taunton, Massachusetts, is on administrative leave after allegedly using a racial slur while speaking to a student.

Superintendent John Cabral said Taunton Public Schools is investigating the incident involving a worker who is not a teacher.

"Taunton High School Interim Principal Scott Holcomb yesterday became aware of an incident in the past month in which a non-teaching staff member allegedly used a racial slur in remarks with a Taunton High School student. Principal Holcomb immediately reported this information to me, and a district-level investigation was initiated," Cabral said in a statement Friday.

Cabral added that the district is considering an independent review from an outside consultant.

"There is no place for racially insensitive language in the Taunton Public Schools," he said. "I take all allegations of this nature seriously and am committed to conducting a full and thorough review."

No further details about the alleged incident were immediately available.

