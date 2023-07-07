Taunton woman killed in Norfolk crash

A 54-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Norfolk, Massachusetts, Friday morning, according to Norfolk police.

Police said they responded to the single-car crash around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived they found a sedan crashed into a tree near the intersection of Needham and Main streets.

The driver, who is from Taunton, was rushed to the hospital where she later died. She has not been publicly identified.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available. The investigation is underway.