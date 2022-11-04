Taylor Swift Adds Third Gillette Stadium Show to ‘The Eras Tour'

Pop superstar Taylor Swift announced Friday that she has added a third show at Foxboro's Gillette Stadium due to "overwhelming demand."

Swift announced "The Eras Tour" on social media Tuesday morning, following a lot of fan speculation that she'd launch a world tour next year. She described the tour as a "journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)" Artists who are tagging along The Eras Tour include Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM and several others.

Her two original stops at Gillette were on May 19 and May 20, and a third date has now been added for May 21. She will be joined in Foxboro by Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE for the May 19 and 20 shows, and Gracie Abrams for the newly announced May 21 show.

JUST ANNOUNCED ✨



Taylor Swift has added another night at Gillette Stadium to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. Don’t miss your chance to see Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour with special guests Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE on May 19 and 20 and Gracie Abrams on May 21! pic.twitter.com/dvuFlwYvc3 — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) November 4, 2022

Swift's tour announcement came just over a week after the release of her record-breaking 10th studio album, "Midnights."

Her last tour was the "Reputation Stadium Tour," which kicked off in 2018 in support of her "Reputation" album.

How to Get Tickets

The tickets go on sale for the general public on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Fans can register now for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale until Nov. 9 through Ticketmaster. Invitations for that presale will be sent on Nov. 14, and the presale goes live on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

Ticketholders of the Lover Fest — which was canceled during the pandemic — will get preferred access to participate in the presale.