Taylor Swift Going on the Road in 2023 With ‘The Eras Tour'

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has announced that she's going on the road in 2023 with "The Eras Tour," which includes two shows at Foxboro's Gillette Stadium.

Swift made the announcement on social media Tuesday morning, following a lot of fan speculation that she'd launch a world tour next year.

She describes the tour as a "journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)" Artists who are tagging along The Eras Tour include Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM and several others.

Her two stops at Gillette will be on May 19 and May 20.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Taylor Swift is one of the most successful female artists of the decade, and well-known for her lyrical storytelling. Here are five things to know about this multi-talented singer-songwriter.

The tour announcement comes just over a week after the release of her record-breaking 10th studio album, "Midnights."

Swift's last tour was the "Reputation Stadium Tour," which kicked off in 2018 in support of her "Reputation" album.

The Eras Tour Dates

Here's Swift's post, where she lists the U.S. tour dates. International dates haven't been announced yet.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

March 18 — Glendale, Arizona

March 25 — Las Vegas, Nevada

April 1 — Arlington, Texas

April 2 — Arlington, Texas

April 15 — Tampa, Florida

April 22 — Houston, Texas

April 28 — Atlanta, Georgia

April 29 — Atlanta, Georgia

May 6 — Nashville, Tennessee

May 12 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

May 13 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

May 19 — Foxboro, Massachusetts

May 20 — Foxboro, Massachusetts

May 26 — East Rutherford, New Jersey

May 27 — East Rutherford, New Jersey

June 2 — Chicago, Illinois

June 3 — Chicago, Illinois

June 10 — Detroit, Michigan

June 17 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

June 24 — Minneapolis, Minnesota

July 1 — Cincinnati, Ohio

July 8 — Kansas City, Missouri

July 15 — Denver, Colorado

July 22 — Seattle, Washington

July 29 — Santa Clara, California

Aug. 4 — Los Angeles, California

Aug. 5 — Los Angeles, California

How to Get Tickets

The tickets go on sale for the general public on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Fans can register now for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale until Nov. 9 through Ticketmaster. Invitations for that presale will be sent on Nov. 14, and the presale goes live on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

Ticketholders of the Lover Fest — which was canceled during the pandemic — will get preferred access to participate in the presale.