Taylor Swift Ticket Trouble, Part 2: Commuter Rail to Gillette Sells Out on Concert Dates

The second-hottest ticket in town sold out in a flash.

First came the battle to get tickets to Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium. Now, some fans can't get train tickets to see the show.

The MBTA has spent a lot of time on Twitter Friday calming down furious fans who weren't able to get round-trip commuter rail tickets.

"I finally got my hands on these tickets, and now I have no way to get to Gillette," said Zainah Gadoui. "What am I going to do, walk?"

She and many others are sounding off on social media about the minimal trains to Swift's Eras Tour May 19-21 at Gillette Stadium.

Her plan was to take advantage of a $20 commuter rail ticket to and from the concert.

"I had an alarm set on my phone to wake up today at 9:00 when the tickets went on sale," Gadoui said.

Apparently, so did everyone else.

"Everything was going all at once, and then they said, 'No more online tickets, it's only paper tickets available,'" she said. "And then 10 minutes later, they're like, 'No more paper tickets, either.'"

Signs at the South Station ticket counter say, "Taylor Swift train tickets sold out all three days."

Some fans have wasted no time suggesting a potential plan on Facebook.

"I kind of just threw it out there, cause I didn't even know if we could get enough people for a party bus, and I've gotten a lot of messages," said Holly Josephson of Charlestown.

Others are relying on their parents and others for rides.

Those without a way there are begging the MBTA Commuter Rail and its owner, Keolis.

"Figure out a way to put more trains in service that night," Gadoui said. "I don't care what you have to do, shut it down, do whatever you need to do. Find a creative solution."

Keolis says it is working with the MBTA to assess the situation and see if more trains can be added.