TD Garden announces new bag policy, AI screening technology

If you're going to TD Garden, they have a new bag policy that takes effect Monday. And they're asking people to go small or bring no bag at all.

Garden officials say any bag larger than 6 inches by 4 inches by 1.5 inches will not be allowed. Exceptions will be made for diaper bags and for medical reasons.

If you do have a bag that's too big, you can store it for a fee inside a mobile locker at Legends Way. The mobile lockers will be available two hours before each event and will close 90 minutes after the event concludes.

The new security measures and screening experience, announced last week, are aimed at increasing security and reducing lines at the entrance to TD Garden.

Courtesy: TD Garden

TD Garden will also be using AI-based detection tools from Evolv Technology, which will replace traditional metal detectors. Ticket holders will be asked to remove their mobile devices form their pockets, have their tickets ready to be scanned and walk through. An usher will be on the other side of the unit to scan tickets and direct guests to their seats.

“TD Garden is committed to providing a best-in-class experience for our guests, and safety and security is paramount,” Glen Thornborough, president of TD Garden and COO of Boston Bruins, said in a statement. “Evolv’s innovative technology allows us to do just that, while also streamlining the entry process and minimizing wait times.”

For more on TD Garden's new bag policy, click here.