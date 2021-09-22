TD Garden Issues New Rules on Proof of Full Vaccination or Negative COVID Test

Anyone 12 and older going to TD Garden for any event, including Boston Bruins and Celtics games, will need to show proof they are fully vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID starting next week, the venue announced Tuesday.

Everyone at least 3 years old will need to wear a mask except when they're eating and drinking, following a city of Boston public health order.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The proof of vaccination or negative COVID test requirement goes into effect next Thursday, Sept. 30, when the Bruins have their first home preseason game, TD Garden said.

On a rainy holiday weekend, sports fans flocked to Sullivan's Tap for the first time in 16 months.

"These policies will continue to be reviewed and updated on an ongoing basis. Some events, seating locations and experiences may require additional health and safety guidelines as required by promoters, touring artists or league protocols," a statement on the arena's website says.

For proof of vaccination, TD Garden will accept either "the original vaccination card or a digital copy of the vaccination card that can be checked against a valid ID." To be fully vaccinated, the arena noted, a patron needs to have gotten their final vaccine dose at least two weeks before hand.

People looking to get into the arena without proof of vaccination will need to have a printout or digital copy showing they tested negative for COVID with a rapid/antigen test within one day of the event or with a molecular/PCR test within three days of the event. "Self-administered at-home rapid/antigen tests will not be accepted," TD Garden says.

TD Garden had been allowing people who are fully vaccinated to go without masks, but under the new rules, everyone older than 2 who isn't in the process of eating or drinking will need to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status. Anyone with a medical condition that would prevent them from wearing a face mask is asked to get in touch with TD Garden customer service at least two days before their event to make arrangements.

"Day of event exemptions will not be permitted. Fans who are unable to wear a face mask will be required to wear a face shield," the TD Garden site says.