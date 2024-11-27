Inside Boston's biggest Thanksgiving feast

Boston’s biggest Thanksgiving feast returned to TD Garden on Wednesday.

Among the volunteers who threw on an apron and served up hundreds of hot meals to those in need were Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

“The holidays are a time when people really pull together and make sure that we are taking care of our neighbors, but there’s a lot of work to do around food insecurity, housing instability every single day of the year,” Wu said.

At the 28th annual Table of Friends event, through TD Garden Neighborhood Charities, more than a thousand people without a home partook on the parquet.

They were served 800 lbs. of turkey and more than 500 lbs. pumpkin pie, along with hundreds of pounds of sides.

“To support long-term housing stability, the event will also provide a $5,000 donation to the Housing Start-Up Fund, empowering individuals to furnish and settle into their own homes with dignity and independence,” according to a TD Garden news release.

For more information go to tdgarden.com/community.