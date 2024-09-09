TDG Conference 2024 in Boston: Watch live

The TDG Conference 2024 will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

Watch all of the important panel discussions streamed live in the video player above from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For the first time, the free event will integrate for a fully immersed experience, inspiring men and women of color to come together and discuss important topics around equity, to network and to build communities.

The fifth annual event is presented by The Dinner Group, and this year’s theme is “empowering yourself to empower our communities." Expect an impressive lineup of speakers, a career and vendor marketplace, and a mixer after the conference.

You can check The Dinner Group’s website for more information and tickets.

The Boston stations of NBC and Telemundo are proud media sponsors of the TDG Conference 2024.