Teacher arrested at Saugus school after drugs found in faculty restroom, police say

A teacher was arrested Thursday after police say drugs were found at a school in Saugus, Massachusetts.

Police say they responded to Saugus Middle High School after receiving a 911 call shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The caller reported that a suspicious substance was found in a faculty restroom.

The Saugus Police Department said 52-year-old Roxanne Plakson was arrested.

Plakson, a teacher at the school, is charged with possession of a Class A substance, authorities said.

Police did not say what type of drug was found, but under Massachusetts law, Class A can include opiates such as heroin or fentanyl, as well as other drugs like ecstasy, ketamine or methamphetamine.

Authorities say the incident did not leave staff or students in danger.

Police did not immediately have information on when or where Plakson would be arraigned or whether she has an attorney.