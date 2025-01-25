Teacher, police officer help extinguish fire at Pentucket Regional High School

A teacher and a police officer helped extinguish a fire at Pentucket Regional High School in West Newbury, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon.

School officials said the incident has left the status of classes at the middle/high school on Monday in question and they will announce a decision by Sunday.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, the West Newbury Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activation at the school indicating a fire in the building. When they arrived, firefighters found a fire in the back of the school auditorium.

A West Newbury police officer and a Pentucket teacher who was working with the school's robotics team elsewhere in the building put out the fire using a fire extinguisher. Firefighters also helped water down hot spots to make sure that the fire was fully extinguished. Crews then worked to ventilate the building to remove any remaining smoke.

About 20 students from the robotics team were in the building at the time of the fire. They were evacuated and released to their families.

No one was injured.

"A decision on whether School will be held on Monday at the middle/high school will be determined by Sunday evening," Assistant Superintendent Brent Conway said in a statement. "Information will be posted on the schools website, www.prsd.org."

Mutual aid was provided by the Groveland, Newbury, Merrimac, and Georgetown fire departments and Atlantic Ambulance. The Newbury Fire Department covered West Newbury during the incident.

The West Newbury building and electrical inspectors and the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to the scene.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the West Newbury police and fire departments, the Groveland Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office. But a preliminary investigation at the scene indicates that the fire was accidental and caused by work being done on the auditorium stage.